Complete lockdown in Yadgir from today

Yadgir

14 July 2020 23:33 IST

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, has announced a complete lockdown in the entire Yadgir district from 8 p.m. on July 15 to 8 p.m. on July 22 owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

He said that the decision was taken after holding discussions with in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan and MLAs from the district.

As per the guidelines, grocery shops, milk parlours, fruit and vegetable stalls and petrol pumps will be open till 1 p.m. in the day during the lockdown period.

Apart from these, shops that sell agriculture and horticulture equipment and those that sell seeds, fertilizers and chemicals will be allowed to be open till 1 p.m. There will be no restriction on agricultural activities and also works going on under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Liquor outlets, bar and restaurants, tiffin centres, pan shops, hotels, cloth stores, jewellery shops are not allowed to conduct business. However, parcel service of food items and home delivery services will be allowed.

Banks, BSNL offices, government and post offices and other such offices will remain open. Lockdown will not be enforced on medical shops, hospitals, veterinary hospitals and essential services such as drinking water and sanitary works.

Weekly markets and religious programmes are strictly prohibited. Private vehicles, autorickshaws and government-owned bus services will be allowed to operate only for urgent needs.