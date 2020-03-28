Complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada observed complete lockdown on March 28 with the district administration withdrawing the permission given for the sale and purchase of essential commodities from 6 a.m. to noon after two new positive cases were reported in the district on March 27.

Some milk booths in the city and other towns in the district sold packets for some time early in the morning. Later they closed down. Hence the milk vans of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (DKMUL) had to return from many towns in the district and places in the city.

All vegetable and grocery shops remained closed. The central market in the city wore a deserted look.

A decision on allowing the sale and purchase of essential commodities from Sunday onwards will be taken in the evening, according to Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada.

The district reported seven positive cases, including a 10-month-old child, till March 27. As many as 3032 persons were under home quarantine in the district till March 27.