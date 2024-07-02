Complete linking of Aadhaar with RTCs by July-end, says Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said officials have been tasked to complete the process of seeding Aadhaar with RTCs by the end of July in a bid to prevent fraudulent land transactions and provide ownership guarantee to land owners under the “Bhu Aadhaar” project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said the State has nearly four crore Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) owners. The land records of nearly 1.92 crore RTC owners had been Aadhaar-seeded and the remaining has to be done by July-end. The ongoing Aadhaar seeding campaign was launched to prevent illegal land transactions and provide security for lands.

Mr. Gowda said the Deputy commissioners had been asked to dispose of the applications submitted for regularisation of Bagair Hukum lands, in the next eight months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the officials must conduct field visits of the said lands in view of bogus applications submitted for regularising lands. “We have provided satellite images of lands for over 10 years to authenticate whether the said lands were cultivated or not. Moreover, the eligibility of the applicants needs to be verified before processing the applications. Under the scheme, an applicant is eligible to regularise only 4.38 acres of land,” he explained.

He said the committees under the chairmanship of the local MLAs had been constituted in 163 taluks for clearing the Bagair Hukum applications. The taluk-wise monthly targets have been fixed for clearing the applications, Mr. Gowda added.

Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department (Disaster Management) V. Rashmi Mahesh and senior officials from the department and DCs were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.