Complete linking of Aadhaar with RTCs by July-end, says Revenue Minister

Officials tasked to regularise Bagair Hukum lands in the next eight months; directions given to process applications only after spot visits over bogus applications

Published - July 02, 2024 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda | Photo Credit: File Photo

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said officials have been tasked to complete the process of seeding Aadhaar with RTCs by the end of July in a bid to prevent fraudulent land transactions and provide ownership guarantee to land owners under the “Bhu Aadhaar” project.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said the State has nearly four crore Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) owners. The land records of nearly 1.92 crore RTC owners had been Aadhaar-seeded and the remaining has to be done by July-end. The ongoing Aadhaar seeding campaign was launched to prevent illegal land transactions and provide security for lands.

Mr. Gowda said the Deputy commissioners had been asked to dispose of the applications submitted for regularisation of Bagair Hukum lands, in the next eight months.

He said the officials must conduct field visits of the said lands in view of bogus applications submitted for regularising lands. “We have provided satellite images of lands for over 10 years to authenticate whether the said lands were cultivated or not. Moreover, the eligibility of the applicants needs to be verified before processing the applications. Under the scheme, an applicant is eligible to regularise only 4.38 acres of land,” he explained.

He said the committees under the chairmanship of the local MLAs had been constituted in 163 taluks for clearing the Bagair Hukum applications. The taluk-wise monthly targets have been fixed for clearing the applications, Mr. Gowda added.

Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department (Disaster Management) V. Rashmi Mahesh and senior officials from the department and DCs were present.

Karnataka / Mysore / Aadhaar / land resources / security

