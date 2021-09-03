‘Complete land survey expeditiously’

YADGIR

03 September 2021 21:06 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed the officials of the Revenue Department to complete the survey of land expeditiously

She was addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Friday.

Dr. Ragapriya said that pending applications seeking survey of land have to be allotted to registered surveyors to complete the survey and officials of the department concerned should visit survey spot. She collected information on the progress made in disposal of pending applications submitted by the general public seeking changes in various revenue-related issues such as corrections of mismatch in Column No 9 and 10 in RTC and graveyard availability and also progress in Sakala Yojane.

Compensation to beneficiaries who have submitted applications seeking pension and compensation for cremation should be released immediately, she said. The Deputy Commissioner also suggested sanctioning graveyards based on requirement.

Revenue officials informed the Deputy Commissioner about the damage caused by the recent rain and floods as well. They said that 29 houses were damaged, while a loss of ₹5.80 lakh has been caused in Shahapur taluk. This was followed by 86 houses damaged with a loss of ₹17.29 lakh in Wadagera, 39 houses damaged with a loss of ₹7.80 lakh in Yadgir, 65 houses damaged with a loss of ₹13 lakh and 46 houses damaged with a loss of ₹9.20 lakh in Hunsagi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Prashant Hangudi and tahsildars from all six taluks of the district were present.