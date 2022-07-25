‘Complete Jal Jeevan Mission within timeline’

S .Selvakumar, secretary in-charge of Shivamogga district, has instructed the officers to complete the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which households in rural areas got piped water, works within the stipulated time.

He chaired a review meeting in Shivamogga on Monday.

Mr. Selvakumar told the district officers to complete the tender process and selection of beneficiaries in all schemes at the earliest and begin the implementation of the works. “One should not delay till March next year to take up implementation of the work”, he said.

While reviewing the housing projects, the officer instructed the district officials to clear all the hurdles in implementing the projects and ensure the beneficiaries got houses. As many as 20,286 houses had been sanctioned in the district since 2020. Among them, 11,324 were in different stages of completion and the work on 8,962 had not yet begun.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Additional DC Nagendra Honnalli and other officers were present.