Complete immediately pending and ongoing works, Yadgir officials told

Published - August 13, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
District in-charge secretary Manoj Jain chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Tuesday.

District in-charge secretary Manoj Jain chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pending work on project that is meant to provide drinking water to people of Yadgir city from the Bhima river through a new jackwell should be completed immediately, district in-charge secretary Manoj Jain has said.

He was chairing a review meeting on revenue matters and other issues in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Mr. Jain said that the project providing drinking water to Yadgir city through a new jackwell established near the Bhima river has been taken up under the Amrit-2 scheme.

For this project, pipelines for a stretch of 7.5 km are to be laid. Of this, pipelines are pending to be laid for 4 km and this work should be completed by dividing it into two batches by December-end, he added.

He stressed the need for protecting government land that has been encroached upon and said that officers should inspect government land under the Upper Krishna Project and Narayanpur Reservoir irrigation network and keep the documents safe.

Emphasising on the need for transparency in appointing anganwadi workers, Mr. Jain said that the recruitment process for 160 posts of anganwadi workers and 312 posts of anganwadi assistants should be as per the rules. “The applications should be properly verified before any action is taken,” he added.

Mr. Jain also reviewed progress of work in various departments and discussed different issues, primarily child marriage and basic amenities in government hostels.

He said that focus should be on completing ongoing civic works that have been entrusted to Nirmiti Kendra, the Public Works Department, the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) and other agencies.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela shared information about compensation for natural disasters, house damage and crop damage due to rain and flooding.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar spoke.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan and others were present.

