Complete Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mysuru soon: Minister

August 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

In view of a long delay in the completion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the heart of Mysuru city, Minister-in-charge of Mysuru district Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister for Social Welfare, on Monday inspected the status of the Bhavan along with senior officials.

The minister discussed with top officials the additional funds that need to be released for its early completion.

The Bhavan coming up in Devaraja Mohalla, off D. Devaraj Urs Road, remains incomplete though the construction work began a few years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit, the minister gave directions to the officials to complete remaining works at the earliest.

“The construction work was entrusted to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Nearly 75 percent of the work has been completed,” the minister said, while asking the officials to submit a proposal to the government with technical details for the Bhavan’s early completion.

Earlier in his visit, the minister held a meeting at the ZP office where a decision was taken to allocate additional funds for the completion of the works. It was resolved that a sum of ₹10 crore would be released from the Department of Social Welfare while ₹9.5 crore from the MUDA and ₹2.5 crore from the Mysuru City Corporation would be released.

Principal Secretary, Public Works S. Selva Kumar, Social Welfare Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rehman Sharif and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.