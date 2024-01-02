Complete development works in Kodagu before CM’s visit, says Minister 

January 02, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Some of the ambitious projects taken up in Kodagu remain incomplete and the elected representatives in the coffee land have expressed their displeasure over the delay in the completion of these works.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Minister in charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju, who chaired the KDP meeting in Madikeri, directed the district officials to complete the projects such as Bhagamandala bridge, Suvarna Karnataka Bhavan, and Kodava Heritage Centre at the earliest since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit Kodagu shortly.

“If there are any issues with regard to the works, bring it to the knowledge of the government. Whatever needs to be done at the government level will be taken care of. Steps will also be taken for releasing the grants. The pending works have to be completed soon,” the Minister told the officials.

Mantar Gowda and A.S. Ponnanna, MLAs; and Suja Kushalappa, MLC, expressed their displeasure over the delay in the works and demanded that they need to be expedited.

Suvarna Karnataka Bhavan’s work was taken up in 2015 and still the work remains incomplete, said Suja Kushalappa.

When the Minister sought details on the work on strengthening the retaining wall on Mangaluru Highway, Mantar Gowda, MLA, said no new work has been taken up except for covering the works with a new tarpaulin.

Mr. Gowda said the money released by KSRTC for the construction of Gen. K.S. Thimayya Circle in Madikeri has to be transferred to the city municipal council. Out of ₹10 lakh, a sum of ₹4 lakh had been released. A speeding KSRTC bus damaged the statue of Gen. K.S. Thimayya after it hit the circle in August last year.

Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja said Kodagu received deficit rains last year and the district administration had taken up drought relief measures. Already, a sum of ₹7.5 crore had been released. Steps for drinking water and fodder supply had been taken up.

When the elected representatives sought a discussion on the measures to be adopted for addressing the human-animal conflict, the Minister said a separate meeting will be convened to discuss the human-animal conflict issue, with the Forest Department.

Mr. Ponnanna was unhappy over the wrong information given to the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also Minister for Water Resources, that the over bridge at Bhagamandala had been completed.

Mantar Gowda also expressed displeasure that the Suvarna Karnataka Bhavan has remained incomplete despite nine years of the work.

Joint Director of Agriculture Somasundar said crop loss has been recorded in 9,000 acres and crops valued at ₹8.34 crore had been damaged.

