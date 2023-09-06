Complete Bengaluru-Jalasuru highway in six months: Minister

September 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy directed officials to complete the portion of Bengaluru-Jalasuru (in Dakshina Kannada) highway passing through Mandya within six months.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also district in charge Minister of Mandya, inspected the stretch of the highway from Kadlegate in Nagamangala to K.R. Pet on Wednesday along with officials and engineers from Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project (KSHIP). He said the highway project received administrative approval in 2018 and the actual work commenced in 2020. But post-COVID and transfer of officials there were issues related to land acquisition and hence stretches of road remained incomplete.

The Minister said the project will require 63 acres of forest land in Mandya district and permission has been sought from the Centre. In lieu of forest clearance, 123 acres of land has to be transferred to the Forest Department and it was in the process of being identified, he added. Besides, there were technical issues that had bogged down the project and were being addressed, her said.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy also said that six acres of land has been identified for a textile part in Nagamangala and four acres for a garment unit undertaking and the acquisition process was under way. Mandya DC Kumar, KSHIP Chief Engineer Shivakumar, and others were present.

