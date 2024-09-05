GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complete Aspirational District projects within stipulated time, Somanna tells Raichur officials

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti was chairing a review meeting in Raichur

Published - September 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna interacting with a lactating mother at a newly constructed 60-bed mother-and-child hospital in Raichur.

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna interacting with a lactating mother at a newly constructed 60-bed mother-and-child hospital in Raichur. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that the projects taken up under the Aspirational District programme should be completed within the stipulated period.

He was chairing a review meeting in Raichur recently. Raichur district has been chosen under the Aspirational District programme of NITI Aayog.

Mr. Somanna said that whatever projects have come to the district under the programme should be implemented with quality work.

“Officers should put in efforts to completing works in the specified sectors, including health and education, to ensure that benefits reach every individual,” he said.

He promised that railway stations in Raichur and Yadgir will be upgraded and appealed to elected representatives and officers to join hands in developing Yadgir and Raichur, both chosen under the Aspirational District programme.

Later, Mr. Somanna visited a newly constructed 60-bed mother-and-child hospital, the rail bogie factory in the Kadechur Badiyal Industrial Area in Yadgir district where he interacted with railway officials and sought details on various issues.

Felicitation

Earlier, when he arrived in Yadgir city, Mr. Somanna was given a grand welcome. He was felicitated by the district unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) led by Gurmitkal party MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur.

Recalling his association with veteran leader Sadashivareddy Kandkur and late MLA Nagangouda Kandkur, Mr. Somanna said that the Kandkur family has a reputation for fair politics from the era of the former Chief Minister late Ramkrishna Hegde and Janata Dal(S) veteran leader H.D. Deve Gowda.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.