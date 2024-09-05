Complete Aspirational District projects within stipulated time, Somanna tells Raichur officials

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that the projects taken up under the Aspirational District programme should be completed within the stipulated period.

He was chairing a review meeting in Raichur recently. Raichur district has been chosen under the Aspirational District programme of NITI Aayog.

Mr. Somanna said that whatever projects have come to the district under the programme should be implemented with quality work.

“Officers should put in efforts to completing works in the specified sectors, including health and education, to ensure that benefits reach every individual,” he said.

He promised that railway stations in Raichur and Yadgir will be upgraded and appealed to elected representatives and officers to join hands in developing Yadgir and Raichur, both chosen under the Aspirational District programme.

Later, Mr. Somanna visited a newly constructed 60-bed mother-and-child hospital, the rail bogie factory in the Kadechur Badiyal Industrial Area in Yadgir district where he interacted with railway officials and sought details on various issues.

Felicitation

Earlier, when he arrived in Yadgir city, Mr. Somanna was given a grand welcome. He was felicitated by the district unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) led by Gurmitkal party MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur.

Recalling his association with veteran leader Sadashivareddy Kandkur and late MLA Nagangouda Kandkur, Mr. Somanna said that the Kandkur family has a reputation for fair politics from the era of the former Chief Minister late Ramkrishna Hegde and Janata Dal(S) veteran leader H.D. Deve Gowda.