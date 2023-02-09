Complaints regarding MGNREGA irregularities

February 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Theh public can draw the attention of the ombudsman to any irregularities in MGNREGA being implemented across all taluks in Mysuru district. The complaints can be in writing, orally in person or call 08212526324 or 7204656939. ADVERTISEMENT

