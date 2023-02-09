Complaints regarding MGNREGA irregularities

Theh public can draw the attention of the ombudsman to any irregularities in MGNREGA being implemented across all taluks in Mysuru district. The complaints can be in writing, orally in person or call 08212526324 or 7204656939.
February 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST
Theh public can draw the attention of the ombudsman to any irregularities in MGNREGA being implemented across all taluks in Mysuru district. The complaints can be in writing, orally in person or call 08212526324 or 7204656939.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE