Complaints of irregularities in MUDA: Govt. orders probe, senior officials including Commissioner to be transferred

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh has announced a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites meant for land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) while announcing the transfer of senior officials including Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

Mr. Byrathi Suresh, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday and held discussions with the officials of MUDA, later told reporters that the government had ordered a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme meant for land losers.

The inquiry committee headed by Commissioner, Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning Commissionerate, Venkatachalapathi R., an IAS officer, comprising Additional Director, Town and Country Planning Shashi Kumar M.C., Joint Director, Town, Country Planning Commissionerate, Shanthala, and Deputy Director, Town and Country Planning, Prakash have been asked to submit a comprehensive report to the Government within a maximum of four weeks.

Mr. Suresh said he was directed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to personally visit Mysuru and look into the allegations of irregularities in the MUDA appearing in different sections of the media.

Though the practice of giving sites in lieu of land has been in force since earlier governments, media reports had alleged a scam in the allotment of sites meant for land losers under the 50:50 scheme.

While 50:50 scheme had been introduced to provide land losers 50 per cent of the developed layout land in lieu of the land acquired from them, media reports had alleged a scam in the MUDA with the allotment of multiple sites in different layouts to persons in name of land losers.

However, Mr. Suresh made it clear that the government had issued two orders to MUDA, one dating eight months ago and another six months ago, to cancel the allotment of sites to beneficiaries under the 50:50 scheme until the guidelines for the same had been finalized.

With media reports suggesting that the allotment of sites continuing despite the government orders, Mr. Suresh said the inquiry will unravel the truth behind the allegations and the extent of the irregularities in the regard.

“The government will cancel all allotment of sites made illegally,” he said while assuring that the interest of genuine land losers will be protected.

Transfers

Mr. Suresh also announced that the senior officials of MUDA including Commissioner Dinesh Kumar will be transferred.

“Whether they are involved or not, I will speak to the Chief Minister and have the Commissioner, Secretary and other senior officials including an Assistant Executive Engineer transferred,” he said.

After the report is submitted, anybody found guilty will be punished, he assured.

On hold

Mr. Suresh also directed the MUDA to put on hold all its processes on allotment of sites till the conclusion of the inquiry.

He also urged the MUDA authorities not to hold any meeting or take any important decisions till the inquiry report is submitted.

However, routine development work is permitted, he said.

CA sites

With regard to complaints of misuse of Civic Amenities (CA) sites, Mr. Suresh said the allotment of CA sites that had been misused will be cancelled.

