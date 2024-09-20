ADVERTISEMENT

Complaint on CM over signature in English

Published - September 20, 2024 07:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday told a gathering of Kannada writers and scholars at the KSOU campus here that a complaint has been lodged against him with the Raj Bhavan seeking a probe for putting my signature in English.

The Chief Minister’s assertion raised curiosity among the audience even as Mr. Siddaramaiah elaborated on the case while reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring Kannada’s importance as the leading language in the State, and also as the administrative language.

“I usually put my signature on the files and documents in Kannada. Since it was a document pertaining to the Centre, I wrote my signature in English. A person has now sought an inquiry on this writing a complaint to the Governor for having put the signature in English. The Governor has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary in this connection,” he said.

