Complaint filed against Minister Ashwath Narayan

February 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI/KALABURAGI/YADGIR

Stating that Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has instigated party workers to “finish off” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, president of Karnataka Rajya Siddaramaiah Abhimani Balaga Girish Gadigeppagoudar filed a complaint with the Gokul Road Police in Hubballi on Thursday.

In his complaint, Mr. Gadigeppagoudar has said that Mr. Ashwath Narayan has indirectly given a public call to kill Mr. Siddaramaiah and so action should be taken against the Minister. And, he also sought additional security for Mr. Siddaramaiah.

According to police sources, if an FIR has been registered in Mandya, the case will be transferred there or an FIR will be registered in Hubballi itself.

In Kalaburagi, Congress leader and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B.R. Patil has lodged a complaint seeking registration of a criminal case against Mr. Ashwath Narayan.

In a written complaint addressed to the Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi, Mr. Patil demanded that the Minister be booked under Sections 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Patil has also written a letter to the Governor seeking the removal of Mr. Ashwath Narayan from the Council of Ministers.

In Yadgir, the Congress demanded that Mr. Ashwath Narayan resign from his Ministerial post and urged him to tender an apology to the people of the State immediately.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, spokesperson of the District Congress Samsom Malikeri said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should seek the resignation of the Minister from his Cabinet. He said that the Congress will launch a State-wide agitation, if he (Mr. Ashwath Narayan) did not resign from his Ministerial post.

Raghavendra Manasagal, Lakshman Rathod and Saibanna Kenguri were present.