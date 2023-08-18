Complaint filed against Chakravarthy Sulibele

August 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

A Belagavi-based lawyer has filed a complaint against Hindutva ideologue Chakravarthy Sulibele, for his statement allegedly insulting the Kuki tribe in Manipur.

Bheemangouda Paragonda, secretary, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Human Rights and RTI Cell, has filed the complaint with the National Minorities Commission. The complaint said that Mithun Chakravarthy, also known as Chakravarthy Sulibele had tweeted that the Kuki tribe in Manipur were the real reason for the violence in that state as Kukis had been cultivating ganja and got the Meities addicted to drugs.

“His statement is wrong on many counts. It is not only spreading misinformation, creating enmity between communities, and provoking violence. I have asked the commission to inquire into the issue and initiate action against Mr Sulibele. It has acknowledged my complaint,” Mr. Paragonda said.

