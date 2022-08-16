Complaint filed against Bommai with Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking objection to the statement of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that he bows before the RSS for its thought, a social activist has knocked on the doors of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, asking for the resignation of the CM.

In a complaint filed against Mr. Bommai on Tuesday, social activist N. Hanume Gowda referred to the CM’s statement at Amrutha Bharathi-Karunada Jathre, a BJP organised programme at Kanteerava Stadium on Monday where he said, “Some people say I have become slave of RSS. But I bow to the RSS thoughts.”

Mr. Gowda said that such statement of the CM is an insult to the constitution and violates the oath that he took. “RSS is not a registered body. Though it does financial transactions to a tune of several crores, it does not submit audit reports to the government. RSS is anti -constitutional and in involved in communal activities.” The complaint said that Mr. Bommai has been irresponsible by making the statement and represents of slavery of crores of people whom he represents. “Take legal action against him and seek his resignation,” the complaint said.