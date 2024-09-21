ADVERTISEMENT

Complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on reservation during U.S. visit

Updated - September 21, 2024 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP delegation handing over a memorandum to High Grounds police in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks on SCs, STs, and OBCs during his U.S. visit recently.

A team of BJP members, led by H.V. Manjunath, alleged that the Congress leader’s remarks were “highly offensive to the dignity and identity of millions of people.”

“It is important to note that while addressing issues of caste and governance, Mr. Rahul questioned the legitimacy and credibility of the OBC classification in the country, specifically referencing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks carried an underlying tone of disrespect toward the OBC community and also an attack on the Prime Minister’s caste background and also a broader attempt to denigrate the OBC community,” Mr. Manjunath alleged in the complaint.

He claimed that Mr. Rahul’s comments were intentionally made to “provoke discord through inflammatory remarks”.

“The circulation of such inflammatory remarks to a global audience, particularly through social media, magnifies their potential to incite unrest,” Mr. Manjunath stated. “Mr. Rahul’s attempt to portray SC, ST, and OBC communities as systematically marginalised victims of exclusion is not only factually incorrect but also inflammatory.”

The BJP has filed similar complaints in Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura.

