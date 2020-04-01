Complaint against Minister

Congress leaders have complained against Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle for violating lockdown protocols in Nippani town on Sunday.

The Minister violated provisions of Section 144 of Cr.PC and COVID-19 lockdown protocol by organising an event to thank the police and doctors in Nippani on Sunday evening, party leaders said in a complaint submitted to the Tahsildar on Wednesday.

The complaint alleged that the Minister had gathered a huge crowd of her supporters and walked along with them in the main streets of Nippani during the lockdown. Social distancing was not maintained. She did not heed to the pleas of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister to stay home, the leaders said.

The former Minister Veerkumar Patil, the former MLAs Kakasaheb Patil and Subhash Joshi and Congress leader Lakshman Rao Chingale have signed the complaint.

Copies of the complaint have been sent to Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Ms. Jolle did not respond to phone calls made to her office.