Complaint against Mangaluru DC

February 24, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a complaint to Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, JD(S) members in the Legislative Council alleged that Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar had shown disrespect to the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti by not following protocol during the latter’s official visit to Mangaluru.

“Although the Chairman had informed the DC in advance, he did not respond to calls or messages by the former. The DC’s personal assistant informed the Chairman that the official is resting and hence cannot meet him. What does this mean? This is a breach of privilege. The Chairman has also written to the Chief Secretary regarding this. We demand action against such irresponsible officials,” said Marithibbe Gowda from the JD(S), who raised the issue.

Responding, the Chief Minister said he would get the matter investigated and initiate action against the official if the allegation was found to be true.

ADVERTISEMENT