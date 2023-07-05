Complaint against man who urinated on tribal worker

July 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

A Belagavi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against a man who urinated on a worker from a tribal community in Madhya Pradesh.

Bheemanagouda Paragonda, advocate and RTI activist, filed the complaint with NHRC against Pravesh Shukla of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh who committed the offence.

Mr. Paragonda, secretary of the KPCC legal cell, based his complaint on a video being circulated on social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC has accepted the complaint and published it on its website.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable in a civilised society. I have sought the immediate arrest of the offender and a compensation of ₹1 crore to the victim,” Mr. Paragonda said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.