Complaint against man who urinated on tribal worker

July 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A Belagavi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against a man who urinated on a worker from a tribal community in Madhya Pradesh.

Bheemanagouda Paragonda, advocate and RTI activist, filed the complaint with NHRC against Pravesh Shukla of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh who committed the offence.

Mr. Paragonda, secretary of the KPCC legal cell, based his complaint on a video being circulated on social media platforms.

NHRC has accepted the complaint and published it on its website.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable in a civilised society. I have sought the immediate arrest of the offender and a compensation of ₹1 crore to the victim,” Mr. Paragonda said.

