Karnataka

Complaint against Kangana

Upset over remarks by actor Kangana Ranaut and journalist and co-founder of Do Politics Ajeet Bharti on freedom fighters, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the two here.

A delegation led by KPYCC president M.S. Raksha Ramaiah lodged the complaint and demanded that the two be tried under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for their “unsavoury remarks against freedom fighters”.

He said their remarks had ruined not only the reputation of freedom fighters but also the country’s standing in the world.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 2:17:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/complaint-against-kangana/article37655114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY