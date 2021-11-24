Complaint against Kangana

Upset over remarks by actor Kangana Ranaut and journalist and co-founder of Do Politics Ajeet Bharti on freedom fighters, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the two here.

A delegation led by KPYCC president M.S. Raksha Ramaiah lodged the complaint and demanded that the two be tried under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for their “unsavoury remarks against freedom fighters”.

He said their remarks had ruined not only the reputation of freedom fighters but also the country’s standing in the world.