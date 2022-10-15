Complaint against Jaggi Vasudev for using rat snake at event

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 15, 2022 23:41 IST

Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadguru, founder of Isha Foundation, is in the dock for alleged illegal trapping, transporting, and displaying a rat snake during an event in Chickballapur October 9. The programme was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials.

Prathivi Raj C.N., board member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, filed a complaint with the Deputy Conservator of Forests, with a copy of the complaint submitted to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, on Saturday for necessary action. Mr. Raj in his complaint said that Mr. Vasudev violated the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, by displaying the rat snake at the event. The rat snake is protected under Schedule 2 of the Act.

“The snake was displayed under blazing lights on the stage in front a crowd by Sadhguru to promote his programme. The source of the snake is yet to be ascertained through a proper probe. It has not been handed over to the Forest Department till date,” Mr. Raj, said in his complaint.

Mr. Raj also claimed there were other environmental law violations by the foundation while building the premises in Chickballapur. He requested the Forest Department to take action against Mr. Vasudev.

