Complaint against insurance company for misusing name of NIMHANS director to promote their brand

May 27, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Rao, in his complaint, said that the accused had a website under the name “National Health Insurance” and copied the photograph and profile details of Dr. Pratima Murthy to be used as Managing Director of the company

The Hindu Bureau

Pratima Murthy, Director Nimhans Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower and Aditya Birla Education Trust.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Bureau

The South Division cyber crime police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for misusing the name of the Director of NIMHANS to promote their brand.

Based on the complaint by S Shankar Narayan Rao, Registrar, NIMHANS, the South Division cyber crime police have taken up a case against the unknown person charging them under section 66C ( identity theft) and 66D (cheating by impersonation) of the IT Act on May 24 for further investigations.

Mr. Rao, in his complaint, said that the accused had a website under the name “National Health Insurance” and copied the photograph and profile details of Dr. Pratima Murthy to be used as Managing Director of the company. They were used illegally to promote the insurance scheme which offered a wide variety of schemes ranging from physical and mental health, the police said.

