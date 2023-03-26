Complaint against film producer Prashanth Sambaragi for derogatory posts on Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy

March 26, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada film producer and Bigg Boss contestant Prashanth Sambaragi, who recently launched “Jhatka Cut” campaign against Halal meat, is in trouble for posting derogatory and defamatory posts on social media against JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and his son, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The JD(S) legal wing state president A.P. Ranganath, on Saturday, filed a complaint with the central division Cyber Crime Police seeking legal action.

Mr. Sambaragi had put out a series of allegedly defamatory posts on social media against Mr. Devegowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy and the seer of the Vokkaliga community, which irked many. Following outrage, he withdrew his comments and apologised on social media.

However, Mr. Ranganath in his complaint to Cyber Crime Police urged them to not only arrest him but also expel him from the city, given his track record of making provocative statements. The cyber crime police have taken up the complaint and are investigating the case further.

