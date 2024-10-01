Karnataka state Congress committee filed a police complaint in Bengaluru seeking a detailed investigation into BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s claim about ‘crores of rupees’ being set aside to bring down the government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa, in his complaint on September 30, also submitted a pen drive containing a news clip and videos of Mr. Yatnal’ s statement.

In the complaint, Mr. Ugrappa claimed that from Mr. Yatnal’s statement, it was clear that there was a conspiracy to use the money gained through corruption to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in Karnataka.

The senior leader urged the police to immediately find the the black money Mr. Yatnal mentioned and take legal action. The High Grounds police have received the complaint and sent it for legal opinion before registering an FIR.

On September 29, Mr. Yatnal told mediapersons in Davangere that ‘a great leader’ had set aside ₹1,000 crore to become chief minister of Karnataka. When mediapersons asked the identity of the leader, he hinted that a currency counting machine had been found in the house of this leader.

“You people know who the great leader is. I will not reveal his name. A currency note-counting machine was found in his house in the past. He is making towering claims about a big revolution in State politics in December,” the MLA had stated.

