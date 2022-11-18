Complaint against Bajrang Dal leader

Alleging that a Bajrang Dal leader threatened Congress MLA Tanveer Sait of murder, Congress leaders of Hassan, on Friday, submitted a complaint to Hassan SP Hariram Shankar demanding action against him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Raghu Sakaleshpur, a leader of Bajrang Dal, recently in a meeting in Hassan allegedly threatened Tanveer Said that if he did not cancel his plan to install a statue of Tipu Sultan, a place measuring 6/3 sq. ft would be fixed for him.
Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Mujahid Pasha, state vice-president of the social media cell of the Congress, said the Bajrang Dal leader had issued a murder threat.. “The police should take note of his statement and initiate action against him”, he said.
Ranjit Goruru, district president of the Youth Congress Committee, and others were present.
ADVERTISEMENT