Complaint against Bajrang Dal leader

Alleging that a Bajrang Dal leader threatened Congress MLA Tanveer Sait of murder, Congress leaders of Hassan, on Friday, submitted a complaint to Hassan SP Hariram Shankar demanding action against him.
Raghu Sakaleshpur, a leader of Bajrang Dal, recently in a meeting in Hassan allegedly threatened Tanveer Said that if he did not cancel his plan to install a statue of Tipu Sultan, a place measuring 6/3 sq. ft would be fixed for him.
Mujahid Pasha, state vice-president of the social media cell of the Congress, said the Bajrang Dal leader had issued a murder threat.. “The police should take note of his statement and initiate action against him”, he said.
Ranjit Goruru, district president of the Youth Congress Committee, and others were present.
