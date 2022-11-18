  1. EPaper
Complaint against Bajrang Dal leader

November 18, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that a Bajrang Dal leader threatened Congress MLA Tanveer Sait of murder, Congress leaders of Hassan, on Friday, submitted a complaint to Hassan SP Hariram Shankar demanding action against him.

Raghu Sakaleshpur, a leader of Bajrang Dal, recently in a meeting in Hassan allegedly threatened Tanveer Said that if he did not cancel his plan to install a statue of Tipu Sultan, a place measuring 6/3 sq. ft would be fixed for him.

Mujahid Pasha, state vice-president of the social media cell of the Congress, said the Bajrang Dal leader had issued a murder threat.. “The police should take note of his statement and initiate action against him”, he said.

Ranjit Goruru, district president of the Youth Congress Committee, and others were present.

