Complaint against Bagaluru GP president for ‘insulting’ Dalit V-P

Bagalur Gram Panchayat president J. Mune Gowda has been accused of allegedly “cleansing” the official chair with cow urine and dung after it was used by the vice-president, a Dalit, in his absence when she temporarily assumed charge.

After a video of the incident was circulated, BJP SC Morcha state president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday filed a complaint with the Bagalur police seeking Mr. Mune Gowda’s arrest. He also demanded that the police provide protection to the vice-president, Yashodamma. In his complaint, Mr. Narayanaswamy said Mr. Mune Gowda (backed by Congress) had been disqualified from the post after allegations of embezzlement of fundsthrough a fake bank account.

After his disqualification, Ms. Yashodamma assumed charge to run the office. However, three days after his disqualification, the accused approached the court challenging the disqualification and got a stay order.

He returned to the office to assume charge and found that his chair had been used by Ms. Yashodamma, following which he reportedly “cleansed” it. The incident was recorded and the clip was circulated on social media, prompting Dalit community leaders and the party members to take up action.