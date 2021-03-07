Karnataka

Complaint against activist Kallahalli

In another twist to the alleged sex-for-favours scandal that has hit the former BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, a woman from Mandya district has filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police against activists Dinesh Kallahalli and Rajashekhar Mulali.

In her complaint filed on Saturday, K.H. Indira, who said she was an activist, sought the arrest of both the activists on the grounds that they are part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy”.

It is Mr. Kallahalli who has sought an investigation against Mr. Jarkiholi and submitted a CD with audio and video clips purportedly of the Minister’s interactions with a woman. Ms. Indira claimed that as both the activists had reportedly said they were aware of many more scandals and CDs, they were part of a larger network that was taking advantage of gullible women.

