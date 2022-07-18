Complaint about derogatory statement against Siddaramaiah

Cong. leaders object to Hunsur resident’s post on social media

A police complaint has been lodged in connection with a derogatory statement against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A resident of Hunsur town near here has been accused of using abusive language against Mr. Siddaramaiah on a social media platform in response to a statement made by him on Sunday in Mysuru that the next elections of 2023 will be his last electoral contest.

Several Congress leaders including Youth Congress and Minority Cell of party’s Hunsur unit, besides Bilikere Block Congress Committee complained to the Hunsur police against Govinda Nayak, a resident of Hunsur town, for the derogatory statement posted by him on the social media platform.

In a complaint to the police, Bilikere Block Congress President Devaraju alleged that the statement not only posed a threat to communal harmony, but was also insulting to a senior political leader and statesman. The accused had been issuing such derogatory statements and had already been cautioned against it, he said before asking the police to immediately take acation against the accused.

Confirming receipt of the complaint from the Congress party leaders, senior police officers pointed out that the offence was not a cognisable, but added that action will be taken as per law. The accused is likely to be bound over before the executive magistrate and made to execute a bond for good behaviour, a senior police officer told The Hindu.

To another question, the police said they will consider taking necessary action to ensure that the allegedly derogatory post is removed from the social media platform.