Complainant says there is a threat to his life

After the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the city police arrested Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Shankrappa Vanikyal and accountant Chennappa for taking a bribe of ₹14,500 from the complainant for clearing a bill for ₹7.5 lakh, complainant Sharanabasappa Ambesinghe perceived a threat to his life from Mr. Vanikyal and the city corporation officers.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Ambesinghe, who is also the director for EDUINFO HUB BPO services Pvt. Ltd., said that he set up Suraksha Chakra Helpline between April 28 and July 28, 2021 and provided service during the second wave of COVID-19.

City Corporation accountant Chennappa deliberately delayed clearing the bill for ₹7.5 lakh and demanded a bribe of ₹14,500.

Explaining the pressure being mounted on him on some facts pertaining to the case, Mr. Ambesinghe said: “There is a threat to my life and that of my family members and Mr. Vanikyal and officers of the city corporation should be held responsible, if anything untoward happens.”

Accusing Mr. Vanikyal of paying a hefty bribe to get the post of the corporation commissioner, Mr. Ambesinghe demanded an inquiry into the appointment itself.