Complainant says Pralhad Joshi has no role in case against Gopal Joshi

In a development that is a shot in the arm for Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Sunita Chavan — the complainant in the case against his brother Gopal Joshi — has categorically stated that Mr. Pralhad Joshi had no role whatsoever in the case.

She was speaking to presspersons at Keshwapur Police Station in Hubballi on Saturday where she gave her statement to the Bengaluru police, who had arrested Mr. Gopal Joshi in Kolhapur and brought him to Hubballi for further questioning and investigation.

Sunita Chavan said that they had a chance of getting ticket from Janata Dal (Secular). However, when Mr. Gopal Joshi called them and told them that they had chance of getting ticket in BJP and that he would help them in this regard, they believed in him. When asked how much money Gopal Joshi had demanded in exchange for his help, she said that the sought amount was ₹2 crore but they had told him that it would not be possible for them to give him such a hefty amount. Later, they gave him ₹25 lakh for helping them get the ticket. However, he did not return the money when the party ticket was given to someone else, she said explaining her reasons for filing the complaint.

To a another query, she clarified that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had no role in the case and they had not met any leaders of the high command on the issue. “We directly gave the money to Gopal Joshi. He has taken money misusing the name of Mr. Pralhad Joshi and the BJP high command. Action should be taken against Mr. Gopal Joshi,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police who reportedly arrested Gopal Joshi in Kolhapur, took him to his residence at Indira Colony in Hubballi for a search and further verification. He was subsequently taken to Bengaluru. As per sources, Gopal Joshi’s son Ajay Joshi was nabbed by the police in Pune.

