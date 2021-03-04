Karnataka

Complainant in Jarkiholi CD case refuses to appear for questioning, cites security concerns

Ramesh Jarkiholi  

Dinesh Kallahalli , the activist who filed a complaint demanding an investigation into the alleged scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, refused to appear before the police for questioning citing security reasons.

The Cubbon Park police had summoned Mr. Dinesh for questioning to get more details on the case and the woman who was allegedly cheated.

However, Mr. Dinesh , a resident of Kanakapura, said that he started receiving threats on his phone soon after filing the complaint and had noticed unidentified people moving around his house and had approached the Ramanagaram police seeking protection.

Though the police have been deployed to keep an eye on his house, Mr. Dinesh said that the security is not adequate and he can not come to the station for questioning. He wrote a letter to the police citing security reasons and said that he will present himself before the police on March 9.

The Cubbon Park police said that they are yet to trace the woman and her family members who had approached Mr. Dinesh seeking help.

The case will gain importance after the statement of the woman in the video clip, a police officer said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 12:53:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/complainant-in-jarkiholi-cd-case-refuses-to-appear-for-questioning-cites-security-concerns/article33986742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY