Complainant in Jarkiholi CD case refuses to appear for questioning, cites security concerns

Dinesh Kallahalli , the activist who filed a complaint demanding an investigation into the alleged scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, refused to appear before the police for questioning citing security reasons.

The Cubbon Park police had summoned Mr. Dinesh for questioning to get more details on the case and the woman who was allegedly cheated.

However, Mr. Dinesh , a resident of Kanakapura, said that he started receiving threats on his phone soon after filing the complaint and had noticed unidentified people moving around his house and had approached the Ramanagaram police seeking protection.

Though the police have been deployed to keep an eye on his house, Mr. Dinesh said that the security is not adequate and he can not come to the station for questioning. He wrote a letter to the police citing security reasons and said that he will present himself before the police on March 9.

The Cubbon Park police said that they are yet to trace the woman and her family members who had approached Mr. Dinesh seeking help.

The case will gain importance after the statement of the woman in the video clip, a police officer said.