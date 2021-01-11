Competitive exams: II PU students in a fix

II PU science students whose syllabus has been cut by 30% this academic year are anxious about what will be covered in the competitive examinations. A student said it was not clear whether they should focus on the trimmed syllabus or the complete one for the entrance examinations.

Science students preparing for the board examinations are also gearing up for various competitive examinations for admissions to professional courses. This includes NEET, JEE, CET, and the COMEDK. The topics covered in these examinations are based on the curriculum of Classes 11 and 12.

A second year PU science student said that while the portion has been cut for the board examination, she is yet to get information on the syllabus for the competitive exams. “As of now, I am reading and revising only from the trimmed syllabus. We may get another five or six months to appear for competitive examinations and we hope that the authorities will soon announce the syllabus,” she said.

Snehal R., director, DPUE, said they had reduced the syllabus by 30% for 2020-21. “To maintain uniformity, we have trimmed the syllabus based on what the Central Board of Secondary Education has done,” she said.

A senior official in Karnataka Examinations Authority that conducts the CET, said it was yet to have a meeting on conducting CET-2021. “But in all probability, we will stick to the trimmed syllabus prescribed by the DPUE. Once, we make a decision, we will inform students,” the official said. S. Kumar, executive secretary, Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, said their syllabus would be aligned with the cuts made by the respective boards.