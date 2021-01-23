Competitive exam postponed as CCB busts racket

The competitive examination for the post of First Division Assistant organised by the Karnataka Public Service Commission, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, was postponed indefinitely after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police officials got wind of a paper leakage scam. Six persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling question papers.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that acting on a tip-off, a team of officials arrested the accused in Ullal, Jnanabharathi station limits. The gang was waiting by the side of the road with the question papers when the police nabbed them. The police also seized ₹24 lakh in cash and three vehicles from them.
The accused, two of whom have been identified as Chandru and Rajappa, have been taken into custody for questioning to ascertain their network. “After verifying the details, KPSC secretary G. Satyavathi announced that the examination will be postponed,” said a senior CCB official. The Commission is yet to announce the revised dates.
