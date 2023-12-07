ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions held in memory of K.C. Raghu

December 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Kuvempu Vidyaniketan, a school in Chikkamagaluru, conducted State-level inter-high school competitions in memory of nutritionist and food scientist K.C. Raghu on December 2.  

Following are the winners of the competitions. 

Drawing competition: Deepthi Munna of JVS School, Ganga Urs of Kuvempu Vidyaniketan, and Pushpa of St Mary’s International School in Chikkamagaluru. They won the first, second, and third prizes, respectively.

Debate competition: Zainab Zohara of United School and Maitri Nityananda of JVS School won the first and second prizes respectively, by placing arguments that renaming the nation Bharath is justifiable and relevant. And Ganga Urs of Kuvempu Vidyaniketan, Arva Ismail of United International School won the first and second prizes respectively arguing that the renaming of the nation was unjustifiable and irrelevant.

Essay: Ganavi Devaraj of Kuvempu Vidyaniketan, H.T. Pallavi of Sanjivini School, Zaima Dahia of St Mary’s International School won the first, second, and third prizes, respectively.

Quiz: Sharvai and Himavanth of Kuvempu Vidyaniketan, Nikshep and Sumukh of St Mary’s International School won the first and second prizes respectively.  

The students of Kuvempu Vidyaniketan, the host school, won the overall championship. Dr. Ganesh, principal of MLMN B.Ed., College, distributed prizes, and K.C. Shankar of Kuvempu Vidyaniketan School presided over the programme, according to a press release.

CONNECT WITH US