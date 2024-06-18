Compensatory afforestation to be taken up in 808 ha where mining has been permitted

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that compensatory afforestation will be taken up in 808 hectares of land in Sandur of Ballari district as mining has been permitted in the Devadari area surrounding the historical Kumaraswamy Temple in Sandur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons at Hubballi airport on Tuesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the company that has bagged the contract for mining has come forward to take up compensatory afforestation at a cost of ₹390 crore.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the company has already paid the requisite amount to the State government and those environmentalists who opposed mining should make efforts to understand this.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister said that there is no clarity about 90,000 trees in the area where mining has been permitted. Mining will go on for about 40-50 years and tree felling will be taken up in a phased manner, he said.

He said that the proposal on permitting mining in the area was sent to the Union government in 2005 and now, the Centre has given approval to it. This apart, there have been reports about the State government permitting mining in 35 areas, he said and added that he did not have any information about this.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he is in the process of getting to know more about the portfolio given to him. After assessing both the negative and positive aspects of the department, plans will be chalked out for development and creation of employment, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the fuel price hike, he said that Minister M.B. Patil himself has admitted that the hike has been imposed to mobilise funds for the guarantee schemes, which only reveals the fiscal position of the State.

“What is the point in collecting money from the people and then giving it back to them?” he asked.

On the actor Darshan case, he said that it ill behoves a Union Minister to speak on such an issue.

“However, if someone has committed a crime, he shall have to undergo punishment. None is above the law,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.