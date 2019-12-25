Karnataka

Compensation should not encourage ‘potential arsonists’, says BJP

more-in

‘Khader is misleading people on the issue’

Strongly backing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s stance of giving compensation to the victims of police firing only after the inquiry, the BJP State unit has accused Congress leader U.T. Khader of the “misleading” people on the issue.

Mr. Khader has taken exception to the Chief Minister’s decision of waiting till the probe to give compensation and sought to know if Mr. Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister for the entire State or just for the BJP.

Reacting to this, BJP State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar argued that the Chief Minister had earlier only expressed the government’s “in-principle bona fide intention” to offer compensation to the victims of police firing in Mangaluru “only after getting the reports of the magisterial and CID probes”.

“No government will offer on-the-spot financial assistance to the family of the victim in police firing. This is the time-tested rule,” Mr. Ravikumar claimed, in a statement.

The government compensation should not encourage “potential arsonists” to indulge in violence, he maintained, and added that it would have to wait till end of inquiry.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru Karnataka
Mangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 11:19:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/compensation-should-not-encourage-potential-arsonists-says-bjp/article30397778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY