Compensation should not encourage ‘potential arsonists’, says BJP

Strongly backing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s stance of giving compensation to the victims of police firing only after the inquiry, the BJP State unit has accused Congress leader U.T. Khader of the “misleading” people on the issue.

Mr. Khader has taken exception to the Chief Minister’s decision of waiting till the probe to give compensation and sought to know if Mr. Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister for the entire State or just for the BJP.

Reacting to this, BJP State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar argued that the Chief Minister had earlier only expressed the government’s “in-principle bona fide intention” to offer compensation to the victims of police firing in Mangaluru “only after getting the reports of the magisterial and CID probes”.

“No government will offer on-the-spot financial assistance to the family of the victim in police firing. This is the time-tested rule,” Mr. Ravikumar claimed, in a statement.

The government compensation should not encourage “potential arsonists” to indulge in violence, he maintained, and added that it would have to wait till end of inquiry.