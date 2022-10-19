Compensation handed over to families of accident victims

ADVERTISEMENT
Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah on Wednesay handed over cheques of ₹5 lakh to the families of nine people who died in an accident near Arsikere on Saturday night (October 15). The cheques were handed over at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
Mr. Gopalaiah, also Minister in charge of the district, said earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each. However, later he increased the amount to ₹5 lakh considering the plight of families. Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda also had made a request in this regard.
The Minister said senior officials of National Highway Authority of India and the district administration inspected the stretch of the highway where the accident took place and discussed the measures necessary to bring down such accidents.
Arsikere MLA nd officers of the district administration were present.