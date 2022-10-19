Karnataka

Compensation handed over to families of accident victims

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah on Wednesay handed over cheques of ₹5 lakh to the families of nine people who died in an accident near Arsikere on Saturday night (October 15). The cheques were handed over at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Mr. Gopalaiah, also Minister in charge of the district, said earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each. However, later he increased the amount to ₹5 lakh considering the plight of families. Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda also had made a request in this regard.

The Minister said senior officials of National Highway Authority of India and the district administration inspected the stretch of the highway where the accident took place and discussed the measures necessary to bring down such accidents.

Arsikere MLA nd officers of the district administration were present.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 7:11:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/compensation-handed-over-to-families-of-accident-victims/article66031556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY