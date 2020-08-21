Karnataka

Compensation for families of 6 scribes

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday sanctioned ₹5 lakh each to the families of six journalists who succumbed to COVID-19 in the State.

The Chief Minister responded to a petition given by a delegation led by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists president Shivananda Tagadur and ordered release of the compensation amount, said a release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 2:09:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/compensation-for-families-of-6-scribes/article32411978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story