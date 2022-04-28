Compensation for electrocution death as per guidelines of Dept.: CM

Compensation would be paid according to the guidelines of the Energy Department for the 22-year-old youth who died due to electrocution in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after participating in a video conference with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, he said: “A thorough probe would be conducted into the cause for the death. Action would be taken against the officials responsible for the mishap. Such incidents cannot be tolerated. Instructions have been issued to inquire whether the mishap happened due to the optical fibre wire or live electrical wire,” he said, replying to questions on alleged negligence on part of BBMP and BESCOM.