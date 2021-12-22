Compensation for crop loss hiked

Belagavi

22 December 2021 02:29 IST

‘62 deaths in rain-related incidents between July and Nov.’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced enhanced compensation for crop losses suffered by farmers in the State, which will cause an additional burden of about ₹1,500 crore to the exchequer.

Replying to the discussion on rain- and flood-related damage in the State, Mr. Bommai said the Government would increase the compensation for crop loss in dry land from ₹6,800 to ₹13,500 per hectare while the compensation for irrigated crops would go up from ₹13,600 to ₹25,000 per hectare.

The compensation for horticultural crops would increase from ₹18,000 to ₹28,000 per hectare.

Earlier, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said 62 persons had died in the State in rain- and flood-related incidents between July and November 2021 and crops on 12.52 lakh hectares had been damaged. A total of ₹1,437 crore had been disbursed as compensation so far.

Responding to the discussion on flood and rain damage in the State, the Minister said 45,119 km of roads, 3,306 bridges, and 44,119 electricity poles, and 54,716 houses had been damaged in the floods. He also said that 953 tanks and 13,419 government buildings had also been damaged.

Refuting the allegation that the Government had been slow in seeking compensation from the Centre, Mr. Ashok said the Government had sent memorandums within one month.