Compensation doubled for deaths due to wild animal attacks in Karnataka

The compensation has been hiked from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh

February 24, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a wild elephant attacking a vehicle in Mysuru, in Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has doubled the compensation to the families of those who die in attacks by wild animals from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh. In addition, several measures have been taken to prevent man-animal conflict, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on February 23.

Responding to JD(S) member C.N. Manjegowda in the Legislative Council, the Minister said a compensation of ₹15 lakh has been fixed for an individual’s death due to wildlife attack. In case of the death of forest department officials or personnel, the compensation has been enhanced from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

“Besides, a family member of the deceased citizen will be given a job in the Forest department on contract basis. To control wildlife attacks, elephant barrier ditches, solar energy fences and railway track barricades are being put up. A task force has been formed to prevent elephant and leopard attacks. The 505 vacant posts of forest guards will be filled through direct recruitment,” the Minister added.

