Compensation cheques to BPL families

Six months after it was announced, the State Government finally handed out ₹1 lakh each to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, who lost adult members to COVID-19.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who distributed the compensation cheques to some beneficiaries at a programme jointly organised by BBMP and Bengaluru Urban district administration on Monday, said the government is also contemplating to offer similar COVID-19 compensation to eligible APL families too.

“The government is with the poor families, who have lost their breadwinners to COVID-19 and have released ₹300 crore for this. We are mobilising information from various departments to extend similar compensation to APL families. This information will be examined and a final decision will be taken soon,” he said.

According to BBMP officials, 2,750 BPL families have been identified for the compensation of which 1,500 were being given the compensation on Monday.


