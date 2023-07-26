Compensation cheques handed over to families of those who died after drinking contaminated water in Gurmitkal

July 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

Compensation cheques were on Wednesday given to the family members of three victims who died after consuming contaminated water in Anapur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district in February this year.

Narasamma, Savitramma and Sayamma were the victims.

Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur handed over cheques for ₹5 lakh each to the victim families.

He said that there was a delay in sanctioning compensation owing to elections to the Assembly.

“I was deeply pained after the incident in which three people died. Thus, I personally met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after raising this issue during the legislature session. The Chief Secretary to the government initiated action after Mr. Siddaramaiah issued a direction,” Mr. Kandkur said.

The MLA directed the officials, who were present when the cheques were handed over to the families, to take all possible measures to provide potable drinking water to the people.

Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-division Hampanna Sajjan, Tahsildar Mohsin, Lakshmireddy Anapur and others were present.

