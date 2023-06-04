Compensation cheque given to bereaved family in Rekalmardi village

June 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Yadgir

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju has said that the death of a boy who died after consuming contaminated water in Rekalmardi village of Raichur was unfortunate.

He told presspersons in the village that officials have been directed to take all possible action to provide potable drinking to the people.

He handed over compensation cheque for ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family on Sunday.

Mr. Boseraju said that drinking water mixed with drainage was supplied in Rekalmardi and as a result of this, the boy died and 35 people suffered health issues.

And, in similar incidents in Gorebal and Yaragunta villages in Lingsugur taluk of the district, many people fell ill. Those who were affected have been given treatment and makeshift health centres have been opened, he said.

However, officials have been directed to take preventive measures and provide potable drinking water to the people. They have been asked to ensure that no such incident happens in the future, he added.

The Minister said that gram panchayat officials should be cautious particularly in the matter of supplying pure water since monsoon is expected in the coming days.

“The Panchayat Development Officer, who was held responsible for supplying contaminated drinking water in Rekalmardi village, has been kept under suspension,” he replied to a question and urged the people to inform the officials concerned if they face any problem in the drinking water supplied to them.

MLAs Karemma Nayak and Hampaiah Nayak, CEO of ZIlla Panchayat Shashidhar Kurer, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar, District Health Officer Surendra Babu and others were present.